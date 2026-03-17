Vance refuses to answer questions on Trump's Iran war: "I don't want to go to prison"

Rocky Mount, North Carolina - Vice President JD Vance refused to say whether he had expressed any concerns about the US war on Iran to his boss, Donald Trump, claiming he risked being arrested if he revealed that information.

Vice President JD Vance refused to answer a reporter's question about the war with Iran "because I don't want to go to prison." © AFP/Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Vance was asked by an Associated Press reporter how he had advised Trump, given his past stance on disastrous US wars in the Middle East.

"I appreciate the question, and I know you guys have to ask it, but imagine the situation," Vance replied. "We're in the situation room... You can't take anything in there because it’s the most classified space anywhere."

"And I sit there with Pete Hegseth and General Caine and Marco Rubio and the entire White House team, and the president and I and the entire senior team are talking about the options and about what we need to do," he continued.

"I hate to disappoint you, but I'm not going to show you here and in front of God and everybody else and tell you exactly what I said in that classified room, partly because I don't want to go to prison and partly because I think it's important for the president of the United States to be able to talk to his advisors without those advisors running their mouths."

Vance's refusal to answer Barrow's question comes as pressure mounts on the White House to explain why it chose to go to war with Iran two weeks ago.