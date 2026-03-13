Was JD Vance was "skeptical" about launching war with Iran?

Washington DC - In the lead up to the US launching its war against Iran , Vice President JD Vance allegedly expressed some skepticism.

A recent report claims that Vice President JD Vance expressed opposition leading up to the decision to go to war with Iran. © Matt Rourke / POOL / AFP

According to Politico, a senior White House official claimed Vance is "skeptical" and "just opposed" to the war.

Another official explained that Vance's job is to provide President Donald Trump with "all points of views of what could happen from many different angles," but once the president makes up his mind, Vance is "fully on board."

Trump admitted to reporters Monday that Vance is "philosophically a little different from me" on the war.

"I think he was maybe less enthusiastic about going, but he was still quite enthusiastic," Trump added.

While Vance has long been skeptical of US involvement in foreign wars, he has publicly defended the president's decision.

The New York Times even reported earlier this month that the vice president told high-ranking officials to "go big and go fast" ahead of the initial strikes on Iran.



Some critics have accused Vance and his staff of sharing the claims about his opposition to the press, as he is considered a possible Republican presidential candidate in the 2028 race.