Trump makes big demand of Letitia James as legal battle heats up
New York, New York - President Donald Trump demanded that New York Attorney General Letitia James hand over all her communications with Michael Cohen after Cohen accused her of coercion.
Trump's lawyers on Wednesday filed the 25-page request in response to a Substack post in which Cohen had claimed he was "pressured and coerced" by James into testifying against Trump in a fraud case.
James had requested that a half-billion-dollar civil fraud penalty against Trump be reinstated after it was thrown out in August last year. Trump's team is due to file a brief with the New York State Court of Appeals next month.
According to Trump's legal team, Cohen's testimony "is at the heart of the NYAG's case" and was what triggered James' decision to launch the investigation, per the New York Post.
As a result, they are seeking all interview transcripts, notes, emails, letters, and recordings sent between James, her staff, and Cohen.
Cohen, widely referred to as the president's ex-fixer, testified during Trump's civil fraud trial in 2023, accusing the president of asking him to value his assets at "whatever number" Trump wanted.
"He would say, 'I'm actually not worth $4.5 billion; I'm really worth more like six,'" Cohen testified as Trump at the time faced charges of lying about the value of his assets to banks and insurance companies.
Michael Cohen accuses Letitia James of coercion
In January, however, Cohen wrote on Substack that he was pressured by James to testify and accused her of trying to shape his testimony.
"Her office made clear that the testimony they wanted from me was testimony that would help them do just that. Again, I felt compelled and coerced to deliver what they were seeking," Cohen wrote.
"Letitia James and Alvin Bragg may not share the same office or political calendar, but they share the same playbook."
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Jim Watson & AFP/Natasha Moustache/Getty Images