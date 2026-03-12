Trump makes big demand of Letitia James as legal battle heats up

New York, New York - President Donald Trump demanded that New York Attorney General Letitia James hand over all her communications with Michael Cohen after Cohen accused her of coercion.

President Donald Trump (l.) is demanding that New York Attorney General Letitia James (r.) release all her communications with Michael Cohen. © Collage: AFP/Jim Watson & AFP/Natasha Moustache/Getty Images

Trump's lawyers on Wednesday filed the 25-page request in response to a Substack post in which Cohen had claimed he was "pressured and coerced" by James into testifying against Trump in a fraud case.

James had requested that a half-billion-dollar civil fraud penalty against Trump be reinstated after it was thrown out in August last year. Trump's team is due to file a brief with the New York State Court of Appeals next month.

According to Trump's legal team, Cohen's testimony "is at the heart of the NYAG's case" and was what triggered James' decision to launch the investigation, per the New York Post.

As a result, they are seeking all interview transcripts, notes, emails, letters, and recordings sent between James, her staff, and Cohen.

Cohen, widely referred to as the president's ex-fixer, testified during Trump's civil fraud trial in 2023, accusing the president of asking him to value his assets at "whatever number" Trump wanted.

"He would say, 'I'm actually not worth $4.5 billion; I'm really worth more like six,'" Cohen testified as Trump at the time faced charges of lying about the value of his assets to banks and insurance companies.