Patel and Wiles accused of crying wolf over classified document subpoenas

FBI Director Kash Patel (r.) claims he and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles were subpoenaed during the classified documents probe into the president. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Reuters, Patel told the outlet that the subpoenas sought records of calls, which he called "toll records," that he and Wiles made as private citizens in 2022 and 2023.

They came amid the FBI's probe led by former special counsel Jack Smith into classified documents Trump allegedly took from the White House after his first term in office.

The outlet claimed the FBI recorded a phone call in 2023 between Wiles and her attorney, who was aware and consented to it being recorded, while their client was not.

Patel also claimed the files were labeled as "prohibited," which made them hard for him to find.

In a statement to Axios, Patel described the subpoenas as "outrageous and deeply alarming" and accused his agency of "using flimsy pretexts and burying the entire process in prohibited case files designed to evade all oversight."

Wiles simply said she was left "in shock" by the news.

Other Trump administration officials told the outlet that the news might be "the tip of the iceberg," as other MAGA figures may have also been probed.

Republicans have been pointing to the news as an example of Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, supposedly weaponizing the government against him, but it turns out Patel may have omitted a lot of pertinent information.