Platner accuses Collins of lying about the SAVE Act: "It's about voter suppression, not voter ID"

Augusta, Maine - Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner accused the state's incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins of lying about the SAVE Act, declaring that "it's about voter suppression, not voter ID."

Graham Platner (pictured), a Democratic primary candidate for the Senate in Maine, accused Senator Susan Collins of lying about the SAVE Act. © AFP/Sophie Park/Getty Images

"Susan Collins is lying about the SAVE Act," Platner wrote in an angry Wednesday post on X. "The bill requires proof-of-citizenship documents that millions of Americans don't have access to."

Platner is the current frontrunner in Maine's Democratic primaries for the Senate. He is leading in recent polls, both against his Democratic primary opponent, Maine Governor Janet Mills, and against Collins.

"It's nothing like buying alcohol or staying at a hotel. It's a 'show us your papers' bill," he said. "It's about voter suppression, not voter ID."

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act is a bill championed by President Donald Trump that requires all voters to provide documentary proof of US citizenship when registering to vote.

It has faced massive backlash from Democrats who accuse the Trump administration of trying to affect the results of the midterm elections by reducing voter turnout and discriminating against minority groups.

Platner's anger came as a response to Collins' claims that there is not much of a difference between presenting ID to buy alcohol and presenting ID to vote.

"You should have to show some sort of voter ID," Collins said in the clip Platner cited. "After all, we have to show a license or some sort of ID when we board an airplane, when we buy an alcoholic beverage, and when we stay at a hotel."