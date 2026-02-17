Kristi Noem's spokesperson and top ICE defender Tricia McLaughlin to exit Trump administration

Washington DC - Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem's spokesperson will soon be stepping down from her role as the agency faces growing backlash over their aggressive immigration agenda.

Tricia McLaughlin (r), the top spokesperson for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem (l), will reportedly soon leave her role. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & DHS Photo by Mikaela McGee

According to Politico, Tricia McLaughlin is expected to inform her colleagues on Tuesday that she plans to leave DHS by next week.

After President Donald Trump was reelected last year, McLaughlin became the face of DHS, regularly appearing in media interviews to defend his most controversial policies and sparring with critics on social media.

In recent months, the Trump administration has been facing heavy backlash for deploying federal immigration agents, who are overseen by DHS, to enact deportation sweeps in cities across the country.

McLaughlin has aggressively defended the move at every turn, repeatedly insisting the Trump administration is only arresting violent criminals and gang members.

After US citizen Renee Good was fatally shot by an agent in Minneapolis, McLaughlin quickly deemed Good a "domestic terrorist" in an X post – which has not been taken down – in an attempt to justify her killing.

Last month, in an interview with the Cincinnatti Enquirer, McLaughlin revealed that "Media is so much of the battle... on immigration," further describing her job as "a [public relations] war."