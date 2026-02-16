Rubio visits Trump's "friend" Orban ahead of Hungary polls: "Your success is our success"

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hailed Viktor Orban's leadership during a visit to Budapest on Monday, ahead of elections threatening the PM's hold on power.

Budapest, Hungary - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hailed Viktor Orban's leadership during a visit to Budapest on Monday, ahead of elections threatening the nationalist prime minister's hold on power.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (l.) and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban shake hands after a news conference in Budapest on February 16, 2026. © Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS Rubio's visit is the final stage of a whirlwind trip to Europe that also saw him address the Munich Security Conference and visit another right-wing ally, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico. President Donald Trump has made no secret of his high regard for Orban, saying in a social media post on Friday that the prime minister had produced "phenomenal" results in Hungary. But Orban (62) has a fight on his hands for the April 12 legislative elections in Hungary. Polls suggest his Fidesz party is trailing opposition leader Peter Magyar's TISZA. Politicians Kristi Noem's alleged lover fired Coast Guard pilot for losing her blanket, shocking report claims "I can say to you with confidence that President Trump is deeply committed to your success because your success is our success," Rubio said during a joint press conference with Orban after their meeting. "The president has an extraordinarily close relationship to the prime minister, he does, and it has had tangible benefits," he said.

Orban slams "oppressive machinery of Brussels"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during a press conference in Budapest on February 16, 2026. © REUTERS Orban said the government "will be created after the election in Hungary based on the intention of the Hungarians." "Sometimes I lose, sometimes I win," said Orban, who returned to power in 2010. "So don't be afraid what will be if we are not winning because it's regularly happened here," he added. Donald Trump Rubio says US is "not asking Europe to be a vassal of the United States" on visit to Trump's allies In a speech on Saturday, Orban insisted he would keep up his fight against "pseudo-civil organizations, bought journalists, judges, politicians" – echoing similar Trump tirades in the US. He also took aim at the "oppressive machinery of Brussels," another jibe at the European Union's leadership, with whom he has long been at loggerheads on a host of issues. Orban is in the firing line of the EU's leadership for what they say is his silencing of critical voices in the judiciary, academia, the media, and civil society. They also accuse him of going after minorities. Adding to tension with the EU is the close relationship he has maintained with Russia's President Vladimir Putin – another thing he has in common with Trump. European Commission spokesperson, Paula Pinho, told reporters at a press briefing that it was "up to the United States government to decide whom, when, and how they support – or not."

Rubio sends diplomatic message in Hungary visit

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (l.) speaks alongside Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a joint press conference in Budapest on February 16, 2026. © Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS Rubio arrived in Budapest on Sunday for the talks on Monday, before flying back to Washington. The decision to visit Fico and Orban, two nationalist leaders close to both Trump and Putin – and out of step with the EU consensus – sends a clear diplomatic message. In his speech on Saturday to the Munich Security Conference, Rubio called on Europe to join Trump in his fight to defend Western civilization from the so-called threat of mass immigration. He tried, too, to reassure European leaders over the US position on NATO and on Greenland – with mixed success. But if his main message was that Europe should get behind the vision of the US president, in Bratislava on Sunday he stressed: "We're not asking Europe to be a vassal of the United States." "We want to be your partner. We want to work with Europe. We want to work with our allies." Orban is one of several leaders to have announced he will travel to Washington this week for the inaugural meeting of Trump's controversial "Board of Peace" – which critics see as an instrument designed to undermine the UN Security Council. Orban became a hero to many Trump supporters for his hostility to migration during the Syrian refugee crisis a decade ago. He has made several visits to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Energy was also on the agenda in Monday's talks, just as it was in Slovakia.