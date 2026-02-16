Lauren Boebert makes horrific claims about torture in unredacted Epstein files: "Sick, sick people"

Washington DC - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert revealed some of the more disturbing things she claims to have seen in the unredacted files on sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

Representative Lauren Boebert recently claimed she saw "terrifying" references to torture and cannibalism in the unredacted Jeffrey Epstein files. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the Colorado representative shared an X post regarding "terrifying language" within the files, including emails about torture, frequent talk of "consumption", and references to a restaurant called "The Cannibal."

She also claimed: "The women around Epstein were also deeply involved in trafficking children."

In an interview with Newsmax, Boebert insisted that the files suggested there was much more than trafficking going on in Epstein's circle, which used "code words" to hide their crimes.

She clarified The Cannibal is not a restaurant "proclaiming to serve human meat," but noted the owner is listed in the files among recurring discussions about "beef jerky."

The congresswoman went on to say that the emails had a "clear topic" that "torture was a big driver" for Epstein's circle, and claimed women also assisted in the trafficking, seemingly presenting Epstein with girls as young as 9 years old.

"These were very sick people doing very sick things," she added.