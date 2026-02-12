Lauren Boebert turns on Trump after seeing unredacted Epstein files: "Absolutely disgusting!"
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently shared a vitriolic reaction after she reviewed some of the unredacted files on notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
On Monday night, as Boebert was leaving the Capitol Building, she told a reporter with MeidasTouch that she was among the House members who were allowed to see the files, and she planned to return the following day to view more.
When asked for her reaction, Boebert grew visibly distraught.
"I think that there's folks who are definitely implicated and co-conspirators. And you know, I don't think everyone there that was talking about underage girls being trafficked, are victims," the representative said.
The reporter then asked if she supported any clemency for Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted co-conspirator of Epstein, to which she sternly responded, "I do not."
"I think Ghislaine Maxwell should get more time, and she should definitely be in a harsher prison than what she's in," she added. "It's absolutely disgusting."
Trump slammed for apparent "special treatment" of Ghislaine Maxwell
President Donald Trump, who was close friends with Epstein for over a decade, ran on the promise to release the files to the public, but his administration later refused to release them.
In July 2025, Boebert surprisingly joined a bipartisan effort from House members to force the administration to release the files – a move that angered Trump.
While critics believe Trump is implicated in the files, Boebert and other MAGA Republicans have refused to entertain that idea.
Maxwell was interviewed by the DOJ in August 2025, during which she said Trump had no ties to Epstein's crimes. She was then seemingly rewarded by being moved to a minimum-security prison in Texas.
The Trump administration is now seeking another testimony, but Maxwell has demanded clemency before she will agree to speak again.
Meanwhile, Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina-Luna, another MAGA Republican who has been pushing for the release of the files, shared a similar reaction to Boebert after leaving the Capitol on Monday.
"According to the files that we all saw, [Maxwell] was engaged in the trafficking and also rape of young women and potentially children," Luna said. "I don't think that she deserves any special treatment. She's a monster."
Cover photo: Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP