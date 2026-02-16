Marjorie Taylor Greene goes off after DOJ includes her in Epstein files "exposed persons" list

Rome, Georgia - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called out the Department of Justice after they publicly claimed she was in the files on Jeffrey Epstein, but seemingly covered up why.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for the Justice Department to unredact documents with her name in them that were released as part of the Epstein files. © CHRIS KLEPONIS / AFP

On Saturday, the DOJ issued a memo saying that they had fulfilled their legal obligations to release the files in full, and included a list of "politically exposed persons" whose names appeared in the files, such as President Donald Trump.

The memo has received significant criticism, as many argue the list mixes individuals who are believed to have ties to Epstein's crimes with those who did not know him at all, but were simply referenced in passing or in news articles.

In an X post, MTG pointed out that her own name was on the list, but noted they were all "mentions" in "stories unrelated to Epstein like me criticizing Covid masks rules and covid vaccine passports."

The next day, Greene shared a video of herself searching the DOJ website for the files on her and opening a set of heavily redacted documents.

"If you are going to put my name on your fake 'Epstein List' DOJ letter, then REDACT ALL 31 PAGES OF THIS FILE WITH MY NAME IN IT!!!!!!!!!! What is there to hide???" MTG wrote in her post.