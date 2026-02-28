Marjorie Taylor Greene leads backlash from the right to Trump's Iran war: "The worst betrayal"

Rome, Georgia - Ex-Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Saturday led the right wing backlash against President Donald Trump's war on Iran, branding it a "betrayal."

Greene, who resigned her seat in Congress early this year after a spectacular and public falling out with Trump, remains a major figure in the MAGA world that helped bring him to power.

Reflecting the movement's growing hostility to foreign intervention, she called the huge attack on Iran ordered by the Republican "a lie."

Trump, she said in a post on X, had been elected on promises of no more foreign wars and "to put America FIRST."

Instead, his administration had "spoon fed" lies to the public about Iran's alleged nuclear military ambitions as a justification for conflict.

"It's always a lie and it's always America Last. But it feels like the worst betrayal this time because it comes from the very man and the admin who we all believed was different and said no more," she added.

"We get a war with Iran on behalf of Israel that will succeed in regime (change) in Iran. Another foreign war for foreign people for foreign regime change. For what?" MTG asked.

She proceeded to list the failures of Trump's second term so far, including the botched handling of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, the lack of a response to the affordability crisis, and the deaths of thousands of children in Gaza in Israeli aggressions sponsored by the US.