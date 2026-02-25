Trump speaks with Zelensky in latest push to end Russia's war in Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine - President Donald Trump spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of a fresh round of talks Thursday aimed at ending Russia's invasion, a White House official told AFP.

President Donald Trump spoke with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky by phone on Wednesday. © Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / AFP

Further details were not immediately available on the call, which came a day before Ukrainian and US envoys were to meet, and ahead of new trilateral talks with Russia expected in early March.

Zelensky wrote on social media that he had spoken with Trump, and that his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were on the call.

"Our teams work intensively, and I thanked them for all their work and for their active involvement in the negotiations and the efforts to end the war," he added.

According to Ukrainian presidential advisor Dmytro Lytvyn, the conversation "lasted about 30 minutes".

Ukraine's lead negotiator, Rustem Umerov, will meet Witkoff and Kushner in Geneva on Thursday, Kyiv announced.

The meetings are the latest round of negotiations spearheaded by Trump that so far have failed to make meaningful progress on ending Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.

Washington is pushing to bring an end to the war triggered by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine four years ago, which has left hundreds of thousands dead and destroyed swathes of territory, particularly in eastern and southern Ukraine.