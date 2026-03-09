Marjorie Taylor Greene reveals who she wants to see run for president in 2028 in latest attack on Trump

Rome, Georgia - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested that one of the biggest conservative commentators in the country should run for president in 2028.

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently revealed who she thinks would make a great Republican candidate for president in 2028. © CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / AFP

In an X post on Thursday, Greene announce that she supports former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson as a potential Republican successor to President Donald Trump.

"Trump doesn't even know what MAGA is anymore and turned it into MIGA," MTG wrote.

"Tucker would beat Trump if he ran for President and Trump tried to violate the constitution and tried to run again for a third term," she added.

Her comments come after Trump publicly slammed Carlson after he criticized the president's recent decision to go to war with Iran, insisting Trump only did so "because Israel wanted it to happen."

Trump argued Tucker had "lost his way" and insisted he's "not MAGA."

While Tucker and Greene used to be two of Trump's most ardent supporters, they have both recently gained the president's ire for criticizing aspects of his agenda.

The two have taken particular issue with Trump's steadfast support of Israel and involvement in foreign conflicts, which they argue contradicts the "America First" ethos that Trump ran on.