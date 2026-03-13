Melania Trump brands herself a lonely "visionary" in bizarre Women's History Month speech

Washington DC - First Lady Melania Trump is facing ridicule after she gave a bizarre speech in which she boasted about herself while sharing life lessons for other women.

First Lady Melania Trump recently gave a speech celebrating Women's History Month, which she spent most of praising herself and her accolades. © Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, Melania and her husband, President Donald Trump, held a gathering celebrating Women's History Month, where she gave a speech highlighting her accomplishments.

"As a visionary, I know success is not born overnight, but rather, takes shape after a long, and sometimes challenging process," Melania explained.

"Often alone at the top, I follow my passion, listen to my instinct, and always maintain a laser focus. In solitude, my creative mind dances – filling my imagination with originality."

Melania even took the opportunity to plug her recent documentary film, praising herself for having "shaped its creative direction, served as producer, managed post-production, and activated the marketing campaign."

She then went on to give some life advice to women who aspire to be like her.

"Make time for yourself, educate yourself daily, and spread your passion. Be courageous and take risks."

Trump, who has a long history of making misogynistic statements and has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women, then took to the stage to brag about his wife's documentary – though it tanked at the box office.