Michelle Obama reveals she got 10 new piercings in one sitting!

Washington DC - Former First Lady Michelle Obama has surprised just about everyone with a wild confession: she recently had 10 ear piercings done at once!

Michelle Obama now has ten new piercings on her ears. © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the latest episode of her podcast IMO, the 62-year-old spoke to her brother about this unusual decision.

"I have always thought about getting some extra piercings in my ear and just never got around to it," Obama explained.

She went on to say that she already had a second ear piercing before the birth of her two daughters, she had planned to continue with it, but then she "just got lazy and stopped putting an earring in it."

The Becoming author had originally planned to get "a few" pierced at her most recent appointment, but while she was sitting there, she said to the piercer, "Oh, put one there and put one [there]. Oh yeah, let's try one there."

"So in one sitting, I've got 10 piercings," she revealed.

The ex-first lady also raved about the fact that there is much more beautiful ear jewelry available today than there was 30 years ago.