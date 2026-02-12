Trump administration declares end to occupation of Minnesota but hints at next ICE deployments

Minneapolis, Minnesota - President Donald Trump 's so-called "border czar" on Thursday announced the end of the brutal occupation of Minnesota by federal immigration forces that triggered large protests and nationwide outrage following the killing of two US citizens.

"I have proposed and President Trump has concurred that this surge operation conclude," Tom Homan told a briefing outside Minneapolis. "A significant drawdown has already been underway this week and will continue through the next week."

Thousands of ICE and Border Patrol agents have terrorized local communities across the state in recent weeks.

The operations have sparked an uprising in the Minneapolis area, in particular after the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti less than three weeks apart last month.

Homan raised the prospect that the officers would deploy to another location but gave no details, as speculation is rife about which city might be targeted next.

"In the next week, we're going to deploy the officers here on detail, back to their home stations or other areas of the country where they are needed. But we're going to continue to enforce immigration law," he said.

Homan said that some officers would stay behind in Minnesota but did not give a figure.

"The Twin Cities, Minnesota in general, are and will continue to be, much safer for the communities here because of what we have accomplished under President Trump's leadership," he claimed at the briefing, despite almost universal opposition from the communities in question.