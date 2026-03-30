Newsom floats the possibility of introducing mandatory national service

San Francisco, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom floated the idea of introducing a period of mandatory national service in the US, ranging from six months to a year and a half.

California Governor Gavin Newsom floated the idea of introducing a period of mandatory national service in the US. © AFP/Rick Kern/Getty Images

During an interview with Politico's Jonathan Martin at Sam's Grill in San Francisco, Newsom said he believes the US should have some form of national service so that young people can develop "shared experiences."

News outlets were quick to pick up on the remarks, falsely implying that Newsom had suggested US citizens be forced into military service.

When asked by Martin whether there should be a "compulsory military or volunteer obligation" in the US, Newsom replied by simply stating, "I think it should I think be national service."

"We have the largest state service corps in America, larger than the Peace Corps," Newsom continued. "In the spirit of Sarge Shriver, my political hero."

When asked if such national service should be compulsory, Newsom said, "I think we have to look at ways we can frame a responsibility to serve for a year, six months... 18 months."

"This notion of shared experiences," he continued. "I don't know how else you knit this country back together."

Many countries have some form of National Service, including the likes of Norway and Sweden. While such programs are usually military in nature, many opt for different forms of civil participation.