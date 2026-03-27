FBI Director Kash Patel's personal email breached by Iranian hackers

Washington DC - FBI Director Kash Patel 's personal email has been breached by an Iranian hacker group that warns his department may be next.

An Iranian hacker group recently breached the personal email of FBI Director Kash Patel and shared some of its contents online. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Reuters, an official with the Department of Justice confirmed the hacker ​group Handala Hack Team was behind the breach, and material published to the group's website appears to be authentic.

Some of the material includes personal photos and a copy of his resume. Reuters reports the material also features correspondence dating between ​2010 and 2019 – several years before President Donald Trump appointed Patel to head the FBI.

In a statement to Axios, an FBI spokesperson said the agency is aware of malicious actors" targeting Patel, and that it has taken "all necessary steps to mitigate potential risks."

Handala is a pro-Iranian hacktivist group that the DOJ claims is being funded by Tehran's government.

The group claimed they were able to hack "impenetrable" FBI systems, but the material from Patel's emails seems to be largely harmless.

The breach comes after the DOJ announced over a week ago that a domain used by Handala had been one of four domains seized in an effort to disrupt Iranian hacking and transnational repression schemes.

On their website, Handala claimed the seizure was the motivation for breaching Patel's email.