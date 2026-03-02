Hegseth refuses to rule out US boots on the ground in Iran and mocks "stupid rules of engagement"

Washington DC - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday declined to rule out putting US boots on the ground in Iran and indicated the unprovoked war launched over the weekend could go on for as long as six weeks.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the US would disregard "stupid rules of engagement" in its war on Iran. © REUTERS

US forces began carrying out sweeping strikes on Iran Saturday in concert with Israel, and have struck hundreds of targets across the country since then, including the Islamic republic's missiles, navy, and command-and-control sites.

When asked if the US already troops on the ground, Hegseth told a news conference: "No, but we're not going to go into the exercise of what we will or will not do."

"We'll go as far as we need to go," he added. "I think it's one of those fallacies for a long time that this department or presidents or others should tell the American people and our enemies by the way, 'Here's exactly what we'll do, here's exactly how long we'll go.'"

As for how long the war will last, Hegseth said: "Four weeks, two weeks, six weeks, it could move up. It could move back."