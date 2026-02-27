Anthropic defies Pentagon ultimatum on use of AI tech: "These threats do not change our position"

San Francisco, California - AI giant Anthropic said Thursday it would not give the Defense Department unrestricted use of its technology despite being pressured to comply by the Pentagon.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei refused to bow to pressure from the Pentagon to make the AI company's tech available unconditionally. © REUTERS

"These threats do not change our position: we cannot in good conscience accede to their request," Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei said in a statement.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had given the company until Friday to agree to unconditional military use of its technology, even if it violates ethical standards, or face being forced to comply under emergency federal powers.

Amodei said Anthropic models have been deployed by the Pentagon and intelligence agencies to defend the country but that it draws an ethical line regarding its use for mass surveillance of US citizens and fully-autonomous weapons.

"Using these systems for mass domestic surveillance is incompatible with democratic values," Amodei said.

And leading AI systems are not yet reliable to be trusted to power deadly weapons without a human in ultimate control, he added.

"We will not knowingly provide a product that puts America's warfighters and civilians at risk."