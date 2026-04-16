Hegseth goes unhinged religious rant over press and threatens more strikes on Iran

Washington DC - The US will blockade Iranian ports for "as long as it takes," Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said Thursday, threatening renewed strikes on Tehran.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth continued saber-rattling against Iran and vowed the US would continue a maritime blockade. © REUTERS

"If Iran chooses poorly, then they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure, , and energy," Hegseth told a news conference.

US forces began blockading Iranian ports at 1400 GMT on Monday after peace talks in Pakistan ended without an agreement the previous day.

General Dan Caine, the top US military officer, said the blockade "applies to all ships, regardless of nationality, heading into or from Iranian ports."

"If you do not comply with this blockade, we will use force," Caine said alongside Hegseth.

"So far, 13 ships have made the wise choice of turning around," he claimed, despite ample evidence that several vessels have passed through the Strait of Hormuz with Iran's permission.

Hegseth meanwhile said Iranian forces are attempting to dig out equipment buried during the more than five weeks of US-Israeli strikes against the Islamic republic.

Addressing Iranian leaders directly, he said: "We know what military assets you are moving and where you are moving them to. While you are digging out – which is exactly what you're doing, digging out of bombed out and devastated facilities – we are only getting stronger."

"You are digging out your remaining launchers and missiles with no ability to replace them. You have no defense industry, no ability to replenish your offensive or defensive capabilities," Hegseth, who is facing an impeachment resolution, boasted.