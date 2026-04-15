House Democrats introduce effort to oust Trump with JD Vance's help
Washington DC - House Democrats have launched an effort to ultimately oust President Donald Trump over the questionable state of his cognitive health, but they will need Vice President JD Vance's help.
On Tuesday, Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin introduced legislation that seeks to establish an independent Commission on Presidential Capacity to Discharge the Powers and Duties of Office, which would work with Vance to determine the president's mental fitness in the event the 25th Amendment is invoked.
"Section 4 of the 25th Amendment empowers Congress to establish a permanent 'body' that, with the concurrence of the Vice President, can declare that the President is 'unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,'" Democrats with the House Judiciary Committee said in a press release.
"Although the 25th Amendment was adopted more than 50 years ago, Congress never set up this body called for in Section 4. Ranking Member Raskin's bill establishes this independent nonpartisan body."
The 25th Amendment grants the vice president the power to submit a declaration to Congress saying the president is unable to discharge his duties or is unfit for office.
Amid widespread concerns about the state of Trump's physical and mental health, Raskin argued that the commission is needed now more than ever and warned that something bad could happen if Congress doesn't step in.
"We are at a dangerous precipice, and it is now a matter of national security for Congress to fulfill its responsibilities under the 25th Amendment to protect the American people from an increasingly volatile and unstable situation," Raskin said.
Concerns over President Donald Trump's health
Since taking office for his second term, Trump has faced intense scrutiny over his health.
He has been photographed with bruising and rashes on his body, has been prone to falling asleep during events and meetings, and has built a habit of delivering long-winded rants in which he often makes wildly false claims.
Most recently, the president threatened to destroy the "whole civilization" of Iran, called Pope Leo XVI a "loser" for having political disagreements with him, and shared an AI image on social media depicting himself as Jesus Christ.
After the AI image was met with heavy backlash from conservatives, Trump insisted that it wasn't meant to be Christ and claimed he thought the image depicted him as a doctor.
Trump's predecessor Joe Biden, who left office when he was 81, was repeatedly criticized about his age, health, and arguable cognitive decline during his presidency – criticism that Trump is now confronting himself.
Raskin's bill is unlikely to pass through the Republican-controlled House, but, if successful, it would create a 17-member bipartisan commission designed to hold the president to specific standards.
Cover photo: Collage: Jonathan Ernst / POOL / AFP & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP