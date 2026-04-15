House Democrats introduce effort to oust Trump with JD Vance's help

Washington DC - House Democrats have launched an effort to ultimately oust President Donald Trump over the questionable state of his cognitive health, but they will need Vice President JD Vance 's help.

Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin (r.) introduced legislation to create a committee that could invoke the 25th Amendment against President Trump with the help of JD Vance (l.). © Collage: Jonathan Ernst / POOL / AFP & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin introduced legislation that seeks to establish an independent Commission on Presidential Capacity to Discharge the Powers and Duties of Office, which would work with Vance to determine the president's mental fitness in the event the 25th Amendment is invoked.

"Section 4 of the 25th Amendment empowers Congress to establish a permanent 'body' that, with the concurrence of the Vice President, can declare that the President is 'unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,'" Democrats with the House Judiciary Committee said in a press release.

"Although the 25th Amendment was adopted more than 50 years ago, Congress never set up this body called for in Section 4. Ranking Member Raskin's bill establishes this independent nonpartisan body."

The 25th Amendment grants the vice president the power to submit a declaration to Congress saying the president is unable to discharge his duties or is unfit for office.

Amid widespread concerns about the state of Trump's physical and mental health, Raskin argued that the commission is needed now more than ever and warned that something bad could happen if Congress doesn't step in.

"We are at a dangerous precipice, and it is now a matter of national security for Congress to fulfill its responsibilities under the 25th Amendment to protect the American people from an increasingly volatile and unstable situation," Raskin said.