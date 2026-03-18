Major general expects Pete Hegseth will be charged for "war crimes against humanity"

Washington DC - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is facing new criticism for his rhetoric about how President Donald Trump 's administration is handling its war against Iran.

In a recent interview, an army major general criticized Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for his aggressive rhetoric amid the US war on Iran. © Collage: IMAGO / Depositphotos & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

During an interview with MS Now on Sunday, Army Major General Randy Manner was asked for his thoughts after a compilation clip was played of Hegseth making aggressive remarks, including his promise of "death and destruction from the sky all day long."

"I want to be very clear – the words that the secretary of defense said are absolutely the words of potential war criminals," Major Manner responded.

"Putting it bluntly," he continued, "the president cannot protect this secretary... even if he does give him a pardon for his crimes.

"The International War Tribunal will potentially consider this secretary for war crimes against humanity," Manner added.

Since the beginning of Trump's second term, both the president and Hegseth have sought to reshape the Pentagon in a more hawkish image, even going so far as to rename it the "Department of War."

During the 2024 presidential race, Manner – who has been an outspoken critic of Trump for several years – slammed the Republican after he made vague threats to go after "the enemy within," which the major general argued resembled the rhetoric of a fascist leader.