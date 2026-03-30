Pete Hegseth delivers disturbing, violent prayer on Iran war: "Let every round find its mark"

Washington DC - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth prayed for more violence in the Iran war during a recent event at the Pentagon.

In a recent speech, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared a prayer seemingly advocating for more violence in the ongoing war with Iran. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

On Wednesday, Hegseth delivered a speech during a Christian Prayer and Worship Service in which he said it was "fitting" that the Pentagon hosts the event, especially "given what tens of thousands of Americans are doing right now."

He then went on to share a prayer he said was first given by a military chaplain to the troops who captured former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

"Let every round find its mark against the enemies of righteousness and our great nation," Hegseth said

"Give them wisdom in every decision, endurance for the trial ahead, unbreakable unity, and overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy."

He also shared a Bible passage from the book of Psalms that read, "I pursued my enemies and overtook them, and did not turn back till they were consumed."

Since he was appointed by President Donald Trump to lead the department, Hegseth has regularly touted his evangelical views.

He has even had Christian nationalist Doug Wilson, co-founder of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches that Hegseth is a part of, speak at several of the Pentagon's prayer services.