Pete Hegseth's extremist pastor praying for James Talarico to be "crucified with Christ"

Nashville, Tennessee - A pastor with close ties to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that he wants to see the Democratic Texas Senate candidate James Talarico "crucified with Christ," among other extreme comments.

A pastor with close ties to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also said that he hopes that "God kills" Texas Senate Democratic nominee James Talarico. © AFP/Danielle Villasana/Getty Images

Brooks Potteiger, an Evangelical Christian nationalist who has been called Hegseth's "closest spiritual adviser," made the remarks during a recent appearance on the Reformation Red Pill podcast.

The far-right podcast is hosted by Joshua Haymes, a former pastor at Potteiger's church who has advocated for capital punishment for adultery and abortion, and once called for the drowning of LGBTQ+ Pride marchers.

Hegseth himself has appeared on the Reformation Red Pill podcast at least four times.

During the bizarre podcast, Potteiger and Haymes reacted to clips of Talarico talking about his Christian faith.

"He is presenting himself as a Christian in order to distort what Christianity is and to lead people away from Christ towards the teachings of demons," Haymes said. "We pray that a man like this would be cut to the heart."

Labeling Talarico a "public enemy," Haymes added: "This is where you have imprecatory psalms. This is where you pray strongly."

"God, destroy them. Make them as dung on the ground," he continued. "I pray that God kills him... Ultimately, that means killing his heart and raising him up to new life in Christ."

In response, Potteiger said that "We want him crucified with Christ."

"Jesus loves. Christian Nationalism kills," James Talarico wrote on X in response to Haymes and Potteiger's disturbing comments.