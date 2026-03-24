Pentagon slaps new restrictions on press freedom despite legal defeat

Washington DC - The Pentagon has announced new restrictions on journalists' access after a court ruling in favor of the New York Times, with officials saying they plan to appeal.

The Pentagon said it would impose a new set of restrictions on journalists covering the Defense Department. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Spokesperson Sean Parnell said on Monday that the existing press workspace inside the Pentagon would be closed with immediate effect and replaced by a new facility in a nearby building outside the complex. Journalists will also only be allowed access to the Pentagon when accompanied by authorized personnel.

"The Department always complies with court orders but disagrees with the decision and is pursuing an appeal," he said on X.

The move follows a legal challenge by the New York Times against rules introduced by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in October that would have allowed the Pentagon to deny accreditation to reporters publishing information without prior approval, even if the information was not classified.

Journalists who refused to accept the rules were required to surrender their credentials and vacate their offices. Major media outlets, including ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and Fox News, opposed the measures and declined to sign the 21-page policy.