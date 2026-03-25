RFK Jr. forced to temporarily hang up workout jeans after undergoing surgery

Washington DC - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been forced to back off his aggressive workout regimen as he recovers from a recent surgery.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has recently been seen with his left arm in a sling after he reportedly underwent rotator cuff surgery earlier this month. © Collage: IMAGO / YAY Images & Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, HHS shared an X post that included several photos of officials from the department celebrating National Agriculture Day, and the unveiling of the new "Product of USA" label that will be adorned on food products.

"Consumers will now be able to Eat Real American Food with confidence that the meat, poultry, and egg products they buy are 100% a product of the United States," the post stated.

X users were quick to notice and point out that in one of the photos, Kennedy is seen donning a black sling around his left arm.

According to The Daily Beast, Kennedy underwent surgery for an injured rotator cuff on March 10, a procedure after which doctors usually advise patients to immobilize their affected arm in a sling for four to six weeks.

Since he was appointed to lead HHS, Kennedy has made fitness a big part of his messaging to the public by sharing videos of himself and others working out, but the secretary has faced ridicule online over his insistence on working out in jeans.