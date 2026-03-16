RFK Jr.'s immunization panel moves to begin tracking Covid-19 vaccine injuries

Washington DC - An immunization panel within the Department of Health and Human Services that Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revamped earlier this year is now making efforts to track Covid-19 vaccine injuries.

Members of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s immunization panel have begun efforts to change how the government tracks Covid-19 vaccine injuries. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A Covid-19 Immunization Workgroup recently put together a 59-page report for the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, urging the panel to create a new diagnostic category specifically for Covid vaccine injuries and diagnostic guidelines.

It also suggested creating a network of research centers to study such injuries and harms.

Before he was appointed head of HHS, Kennedy was a prominent anti-vaccine advocate.

In June, he dismissed all members of the ACIP – which produces recommendations for how and when the government should use vaccines – and quickly appointed new members who align with his views.

After reviewing the report, Dr. Sean O'Leary, head of the pediatric infectious disease committee for the American Academy of Pediatrics, told The New York Times that the group misrepresented past research and cherry-picked studies of poor quality that support its thesis while omitting work that does not.



"It is straight out of the anti-vaccine handbook," Dr. O'Leary added.