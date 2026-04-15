Mamdani speaks out as video of New York police brutally beating Black man sparks outrage

New York, New York - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned on Wednesday a video of plainclothes police beating a man in a clip that has gone viral and prompted an official investigation.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani spoke out against a viral video of police officers beating a Black man. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The cell phone footage shows two officers – one in plainclothes – attempting to arrest a man in a wine store, said to be in Brooklyn, landing blows on his face and kicking him once he was on the floor.

"The violence used by NYPD officers in this video is extremely disturbing and unacceptable. Officers should never treat a person this way. The NYPD is conducting a full investigation into this incident," Mayor Zohran Mamdani wrote in an X post.

The officers apparently mistook the man, who is Black, for a drug suspect, after which they attempted to arrest him inside the Brooklyn store on Tuesday, the Daily News reported.

The officers have been placed on modified duty, the paper added.