Zohran Mamdani sues tow truck company accused of scamming New Yorkers

New York, New York - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is suing Instant Recovery Corp., a Bronx towing company he accuses of scamming city residents.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection are suing the Instant Recovery Corp. towing company. © IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

"Tow trucks often meet New Yorkers on their worst days – after an accident or a breakdown. Instead of offering help, companies like Instant Recovery have taken advantage of people when they need help most, extorting them with price gouging, hidden fees and coercive charges," Mamdani said in a statement.

"Today, we're fighting back – demanding full restitution for every New Yorker harmed and making clear to the entire industry: if you prey on our neighbors and ignore the law, we will hold you accountable."

Mamdani launched the new lawsuit against Instant Recovery along with the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.

The mayor accuses the Bronx-based tow truck operator of charging more than the legally permitted amounts for services, conducting illegal tows, forcing customers to pay in cash, and refusing to provide receipts.

The lawsuit is seeking full restitution for impacted customers as well as the revocation of Instant Recovery's tow truck license.

"Instant Recovery's pattern of predatory behavior of bogus fees, cash-only demands and refusal to provide receipts is exactly the kind of consumer abuse this administration will not tolerate," said Deputy Mayor for Economic Justice Julie Su.