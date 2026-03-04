Mamdani takes first big step towards universal childcare with new announcement

New York, New York - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani took his first steps towards introducing universal childcare from six weeks to five years old by announcing the first communities to receive free 2-K seats.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the first communities to receive free childcare. © AFP/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Alongside Governor Kathy Hochul, Mamdani on Tuesday announced that school districts six, 10, 18, 23, and 27 will be the first communities to receive free 2-K childcare seats this fall.

"The program will provide free child care for two-year-olds in New York City to any family who needs it, regardless of zip code, income, or immigration status," the mayor's office said in a statement.

Hochul has supported the effort with a commitment to provide more than $1.2 billion in support for early childhood care and education in NYC.

The announcement came along with a $73 million funding commitment from New York's state government.

By fall 2027, Mamdani's office said, the 2-K scheme aims to have provided approximately 12,000 children across all five of the city's boroughs with free care.

"Raising a child takes a village – and it takes a city government willing to step up and tackle the child care crisis head-on," Mamdani said in a statement.

"Launching free 2-K in these four neighborhoods is just the beginning of our work to put money back in New Yorkers' pockets, strengthen our entire economy, and help more families build their lives here."