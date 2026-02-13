Bovino returns to social media with unhinged attack on JB Pritzker

Chicago, Illinois - Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino returned to social media after a brief hiatus only to threaten Illinois Governor JB Pritzker with another brutal immigration crackdown.

Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino (r.) attacked Illinois Governor JB Pritzker in a bizarre social media attack. © Collage: AFP/Kamil Krzaczynski & AFP/Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

In response to ongoing immigration crackdowns across the country, which have left thousands missing and two US citizens dead in Minnesota, Pritzker on Wednesday took to social media with a simple message.

"Kristi Noem has to go," he wrote on X. "Gregory Bovino has to go. Stephen Miller has to go."

Having been given the keys back to his X account after a few weeks in exile, Bovino decided to use Pritzker's comments as an opportunity for an epic own.

"Nah, gubner, too busy leading agents to arrest illegal aliens," Bovino wrote on X. "Besides, Chicago may need another double-digit drop in a whole smorgasbord of violent crime, compliments of the Green Machine."

He then turned to fat-shaming, suggesting that he and Pritzker "could meet for a sugar-free slice of heirloom apple pie – on me!"

Bovino was blocked from social media for a few weeks after blaming 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti for his shooting at the hands of Customs and Border Protection agents.

The comments were not unusual for Bovino, who reportedly offered congratulations to the CBP officer who shot Marimar Martinez five times.

His attempt to return to X in a blaze of glory fell flat, however, as Bovino was immediately trolled by X users, one of whom questioned whether he's "tall enough" to be on the app.