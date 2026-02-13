Border Patrol chief Bovino congratulated agent for shooting woman five times in Chicago
Chicago, Illinois - Former Border Patrol commander-at-large Gregory Bovino reportedly emailed his congratulations to the Customs and Border Protection officer who shot a woman five times in Chicago.
"Good afternoon. I'd like to extend an offer for you to extend your retirement beyond age 57," a leaked email sent by Bovino to Charles Exum, the agent who shot Marimar Martinez five times on October 4, 2025.
"This will be your second extension, and we'd like you to consider this if feasible. In light of your excellent service in Chicago, you have much yet left to do!" Bovino wrote, before directing his staff to work with Exom to "accomplish this most illustrative endeavor."
The email was unveiled as part of a massive collection of evidence relating to Martinez's shooting that was released by federal prosecutors on Tuesday night.
Investigators pulled the evidence together as part of a lawsuit alleging that Martinez had attacked Exum prior to her shooting. The case has since been dismissed.
Bovino was replaced by President Donald Trump in January in the weeks following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, which the former commander tried to excuse in an infamous television appearance.
Lawsuit reveals disturbing reactions to shooting of Marimar Martinez
The trove of evidence also included an extensive set of text messages sent by Exom after the shooting, adding to a disturbing exchange that was revealed by Democratic Congressman Robert Garcia during a congressional hearing last week.
One of those texts, shared by Chicago Tribune reporter Gregory Royal Pratt, even saw Exom's fellow agents offer him beers after the shooting and call him a "legend among agents."
In a statement, Martinez's attorney, Christopher V. Parente, criticized prosecutors for the unannounced release and called it a "misguided attempt to take the sting out of" the evidence.
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Brandon Bell/Getty Images & AFP/Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images