ICE under investigation after dragging undressed US citizen out in freezing weather

Ramsey County, Minnesota - ICE is facing an investigation in Minnesota over the brutal and humiliating arrest of a US citizen at the beginning of the year.

On Monday, Minnesota officials announced the launch of a probe into ICE agents that wrongfully arrested a US citizen while he was nearly naked. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

According to the Associated Press, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi and Sheriff Bob Fletcher announced during a press conference on Monday that they are investigating the January 18 arrest of ChongLy Thao by ICE agents as a potential case of kidnapping, burglary, and false imprisonment.

Viral videos of the incident show ICE agents ramming down the door of Thao's home in St. Paul, and immediately placing the 56-year-old under arrest, dragging him outside in the snow wearing only crocs, boxers, and a plaid blanket around his shoulders.

The officers drove him around in a vehicle until releasing him an hour later after realizing he was a US citizen with no prior criminal convictions.

Choi and Fletcher say the agents did not have a warrant to conduct the search, though the Department of Homeland Security has claimed the agents were looking for two men with sex offense convictions and deportation orders. Choi further said they will determine whether any crimes were committed that could be prosecuted

They have set a deadline of April 30 for DHS to provide evidence, including reports of the incident, the names of officers on duty that day, body cam footage, and witness interviews.