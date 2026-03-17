Supreme Court to review Trump bid to end TPS protections for Haitians and Syrians
Washington DC - The US Supreme Court agreed on Monday to consider the Trump administration's bid to strip Haitians and Syrians of temporary deportation protections.
The Department of Homeland Security has announced plans to end Temporary Protected Status for some 350,000 Haitians and 6,000 Syrians.
TPS protects its holders from deportation and allows them to work. It is granted to people already in the US who are deemed to be in danger if they return to their countries of origin because of war, natural disaster, or other extraordinary circumstances.
President Donald Trump campaigned for the White House on a pledge to expel millions of people, and his administration has pushed to dismantle the TPS program as part of its broader assault on immigrant communities.
TPS status has been revoked for Afghans, Ethiopians, Hondurans, Nicaraguans, Somalis, Venezuelans, and others in addition to Haitians and Syrians since Trump took office.
The conservative-dominated Supreme Court left the deportation protections for Haitians and Syrians in place until it hears the case.
It set oral arguments for late April. A decision is expected in late June or early July.
Supreme Court upholds bid to end TPS for Venezuela
Haitians first became eligible for TPS in 2010 following a devastating earthquake. Due to a long legacy of colonialism and Western intervention, the country continues to suffer from severe poverty, rampant violence from heavily armed gangs, and chronic political instability.
TPS was extended to Syrians in 2012.
The Supreme Court ruled in October that the Trump administration can strip 350,000 Venezuelans of their TPS status.
TPS was granted to Venezuelans under former President Joe Biden, whose government considered that of then President Nicolas Maduro to be a repressive regime.
Cover photo: Giorgio VIERA / AFP