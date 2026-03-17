Supreme Court to review Trump bid to end TPS protections for Haitians and Syrians

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court agreed on Monday to consider the Trump administration's bid to strip Haitians and Syrians of temporary deportation protections.

People attend a candlelight vigil for Haitians living in the US under the Temporary Protected Status program in Miami, Florida, on February 3, 2026. © Giorgio VIERA / AFP

The Department of Homeland Security has announced plans to end Temporary Protected Status for some 350,000 Haitians and 6,000 Syrians.

TPS protects its holders from deportation and allows them to work. It is granted to people already in the US who are deemed to be in danger if they return to their countries of origin because of war, natural disaster, or other extraordinary circumstances.

President Donald Trump campaigned for the White House on a pledge to expel millions of people, and his administration has pushed to dismantle the TPS program as part of its broader assault on immigrant communities.

TPS status has been revoked for Afghans, Ethiopians, Hondurans, Nicaraguans, Somalis, Venezuelans, and others in addition to Haitians and Syrians since Trump took office.

The conservative-dominated Supreme Court left the deportation protections for Haitians and Syrians in place until it hears the case.

It set oral arguments for late April. A decision is expected in late June or early July.