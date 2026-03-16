Greg Bovino makes big announcement after disastrous Border Patrol tenure

Washington DC - Border Patrol official Greg Bovino, who once led President Donald Trump 's takeover of Minnesota, is now heading for retirement.

Border Patrol official Greg Bovino recently revealed that he will be retiring from his role at the end of his month amid criticism of his leadership. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent interview with Breitbart Texas, Bovino revealed he would be staying in his role until the end of the month.

Bovinio, who has been with the agency since 1996, described his role as "the greatest honor of my entire life."

"Watching these agents out there giving it their all in some of the most dangerous of environments we have ever faced was humbling," he added.

Late last year, Trump sent thousands of federal agents to Minnesota to carry out aggressive immigration sweeps.

Their presence was met with massive protests, leading to clashes with citizens and agents. Tensions grew even higher after agents fatally shot two US citizens during separate incidents in January.

After facing widespread backlash over his aggressive leadership and unapologetic responses to the shootings, Bovino was ultimately removed from his post and sent back to his previous job in Texas.

Earlier this month, a Minnesota Attorney's Office also launched an investigation into the use of unlawful force by Bovino and other federal agents.