Arkansas man charged with murder wins Republican nomination for county sheriff

Lonoke County, Arkansas - A man charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his daughter's alleged abuser won the Republican nomination for county sheriff in Arkansas, according to local election data.

Aaron Spencer has won the Republican nomination for sheriff of Lonoke County, Arkansas. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Aaron Spencer for Lonoke County Sheriff

Aaron Spencer is awaiting trial in connection to the October 2024 fatal shooting of a 67-year-old man who had been charged with sexually abusing Spencer's then-13-year-old daughter. Spencer has argued he was acting to protect her.

State election data this week showed Spencer won nearly 54% of the vote in the Republican primary for Lonoke County sheriff, beating incumbent John Staley by about 2,700 votes.

Staley conceded the race on Wednesday, making Spencer the favorite to win the conservative county's top law enforcement job in the November general election.

"Lonoke County sent a clear message last night, and we're just getting started," Spencer wrote in a social media post.

"I'm running to restore accountability and integrity to the Sheriff's Office, and the people of this county just showed they want the same thing."