Arkansas man charged with murder wins Republican nomination for county sheriff
Lonoke County, Arkansas - A man charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his daughter's alleged abuser won the Republican nomination for county sheriff in Arkansas, according to local election data.
Aaron Spencer is awaiting trial in connection to the October 2024 fatal shooting of a 67-year-old man who had been charged with sexually abusing Spencer's then-13-year-old daughter. Spencer has argued he was acting to protect her.
State election data this week showed Spencer won nearly 54% of the vote in the Republican primary for Lonoke County sheriff, beating incumbent John Staley by about 2,700 votes.
Staley conceded the race on Wednesday, making Spencer the favorite to win the conservative county's top law enforcement job in the November general election.
"Lonoke County sent a clear message last night, and we're just getting started," Spencer wrote in a social media post.
"I'm running to restore accountability and integrity to the Sheriff's Office, and the people of this county just showed they want the same thing."
Aaron Spencer awaits murder trial
Spencer pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge and is free on bond while awaiting trial, which has yet to be scheduled, according to media outlets.
The charge stems from the October 2024 shooting death of Michael Fosler, who at the time of the incident had been out on bond after being charged with numerous sexual offenses connected to Spencer's daughter.
After his daughter went missing, Spencer reportedly found Fosler trying to flee with the girl, and he fatally shot Fosler during a confrontation, according to media reports.
If Spencer is elected but found guilty at trial, he would no longer be allowed to serve as sheriff, the New York Times reported.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Aaron Spencer for Lonoke County Sheriff