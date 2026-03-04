Pentagon identifies four of six US military members killed in war on Iran

Washington DC - The Pentagon on Tuesday identified four of six US troops killed in the war on Iran after they were struck in a drone attack in Kuwait.

A US Navy handout photo released by CENTCOM shows F-35 Lightning II aircraft flying over the flight deck of USS Abraham Lincoln in support of the attacks on Iran. © - / US NAVY / AFP

The Department of Defense said in a statement that the four service members were killed during an "unmanned aircraft system attack" in Kuwait's Shuaiba port on Sunday.

It identified the four as Captain Cody Khork (35), Sergeant Declan Coady (20), Sergeant 1st Class Nicole Amor (39), and Sergeant 1st Class Noah Tietjens (42).

All four were "supporting Operation Epic Fury," which the US has named its strikes against Iran that have sparked condemnation as violations of international law.

Two others who were also killed in action have not been publicly identified.

On Monday, US Central Command said a total of six US military personnel were killed since the start of the Iran war over the weekend.

"US forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran's initial attacks in the region," CENTCOM said in a post on X.