Maduro's attorney alleges US is blocking Venezuela from paying legal fees

New York, New York - US authorities are blocking Nicolás Maduro from receiving money from Venezuela to pay the lawyer defending him in his New York drug trafficking case, the ousted leader's attorney said in a court filing released Wednesday.

Nicolás Maduro's attorney Barry Pollack (l.) has accused US authorities of blocking money from Venezuela to pay the ousted leader's legal fees. © Collage: Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP & JANE ROSENBERG / AFP

Venezuela's government is seeking to pay Maduro's legal fees, but because of Washington's sanctions on the oil-rich South American nation, Maduro's lawyer, Barry Pollack, must obtain a license from US officials responsible for sanctions.

Maduro, who autocratically ruled Venezuela from March 2013, was ousted as president in a January 3 raid by the US.

Maduro (63) has pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges and declared that he was a "prisoner of war."

Pollack said that the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, responsible for enforcing sanctions, initially granted licenses on January 9, allowing him to take payment for representing Maduro and his wife, co-accused Cilia Flores.

But three hours later, OFAC issued an amended license that blocked the attorney from taking payment for the former president, Pollack said.

"By its failure to allow the government of Venezuela to pay Mr. Maduro's defense costs, OFAC is interfering with Mr Maduro's ability to retain counsel and, therefore, his right under the Sixth Amendment to counsel of his choice," Pollack said in a letter to the court dated February 20.