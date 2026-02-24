France slaps US ambassador with partial ban amid diplomatic scandal over far-right activist's deat

Paris, France - Charles Kushner, the US ambassador to France, has been banned from meeting with French government members after failing to attend a summons at the Foreign Ministry, diplomatic sources said on Monday.

Charles Kushner, the US ambassador to France, had his access to French government members withdrawn amid a diplomatic spat. © JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Kushner had been asked to appear at the ministry on Monday evening over comments by President Donald Trump's administration concerning the suspected killing of a right-wing activist in France. However, he failed to show up.

The ambassador can still attend meetings at the Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, the US embassy in France shared a statement from the State Department's counterterrorism bureau, which described the killing of a 23-year-old right-wing activist in Lyon as evidence of a supposed threat from left-wing extremist violence.

In mid-February, the 23-year-old, who according to French media belonged to several far-right groups, was attacked and fatally injured on the sidelines of a right-wing rally in Lyon. French authorities are investigating who was involved in the assault.

French foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot rejected the inflammatory remarks, saying France did not need to be lectured.