France slaps US ambassador with partial ban amid diplomatic scandal over far-right activist's deat
Paris, France - Charles Kushner, the US ambassador to France, has been banned from meeting with French government members after failing to attend a summons at the Foreign Ministry, diplomatic sources said on Monday.
Kushner had been asked to appear at the ministry on Monday evening over comments by President Donald Trump's administration concerning the suspected killing of a right-wing activist in France. However, he failed to show up.
The ambassador can still attend meetings at the Foreign Ministry.
Earlier, the US embassy in France shared a statement from the State Department's counterterrorism bureau, which described the killing of a 23-year-old right-wing activist in Lyon as evidence of a supposed threat from left-wing extremist violence.
In mid-February, the 23-year-old, who according to French media belonged to several far-right groups, was attacked and fatally injured on the sidelines of a right-wing rally in Lyon. French authorities are investigating who was involved in the assault.
French foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot rejected the inflammatory remarks, saying France did not need to be lectured.
The restriction on Kushner's access to senior officials is another diplomatic signal of dissatisfaction, but it does not constitute a formal sanction under international law. He remains officially in post as ambassador.
