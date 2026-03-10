More than 100 US military personnel wounded so far in Trump's war on Iran

Washington DC - About 140 American military personnel have been wounded in attacks since the start of US -Israeli war against Iran, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The Pentagon has confirmed that more than 100 US military personnel have been wounded so far in the US-Israeli war on Iran. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

About 140 US military personnel have been wounded in attacks since the start of the war against Iran, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

"The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and 108 service members have already returned to duty," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement.

"Eight service members remain listed as severely injured and are receiving the highest level of medical care," he added.

Seven US military personnel were also killed in Iranian attacks early in the conflict – six in Kuwait and one in Saudi Arabia – the US military has previously said.

US and Israeli forces launched a massive air campaign against Iran on February 28, and Tehran responded with waves of missiles and drones targeting countries in the region that host US forces or bases.