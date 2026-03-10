Energy secretary says US escorted tanker through Strait of Hormuz – then deletes his post

Washington DC - A post by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright saying that the Navy had escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz was deleted on Tuesday, minutes after his account had posted it.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced on X post that the Navy had escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz before soon deleting the post. © REBECCA BLACKWELL / POOL / AFP

Markets have been roiled by the US-Israel war on Iran, and oil dropped sharply after Wright's initial announcement. It pared back some of those losses after the post was deleted.

The US Energy Department and Pentagon did not immediately respond to AFP requests for comment on the issue.

No US ships have so far been confirmed to have escorted oil tankers in the key waterway since the war was launched on February 28, and Wright's initial post marked the first time a US official had said this had occurred.

The post being swiftly deleted added to the uncertainty.

Nearly a fifth of global oil production passes through the strait, with Tehran on Tuesday vowing that none would be exported from the Gulf while the war is ongoing.

Since March 2, more than 20 commercial vessels have been detected crossing the strait, according to AFP analysis of Marine Traffic data.

Others have gone through the Strait of Hormuz with their transponders switched off to conceal their position, sometimes only reappearing on marine trackers once safely out of the area.