US fighter jets crash in Kuwait amid Iran war in dramatic incident caught on camera

Al Jahra, Kuwait - The US military said three of its F-15 fighter jets crashed in Kuwait on Monday in an apparent case of "friendly fire" caught on video as the Iran war escalated.

Footage appeared to show the moment a US F-15 fighter jet spiraled to the ground, while the pilot safely ejected. © Collage: via REUTERS

"During active combat – that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones – the US Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses," US Central Command claimed in a statement.

"All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition."

The statement said "Kuwait has acknowledged this incident" and that the US military remains "grateful" for their suppose in ongoing military operations against Iran.

Several videos appearing to show the crashes have been widely shared online. Some capture a fighter jet spiraling down before crashing in flames.

Other footage shows residents transporting someone thought to be a US pilot to safety in the trunk of a car. Images from the crash site also show a parachute lying on the ground, suggesting the pilot ejected before impact.

CNN said it had geolocated videos indicating that the crash occurred a few miles from the Ali al-Salam air base in Kuwait.