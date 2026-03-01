CIA intel guided US-Israeli attack that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei

Washington DC - CIA intelligence indicating Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would attend a meeting of top Iranian officials helped guide strikes in a US and Israeli attack that killed Iran's supreme leader, the New York Times reported Sunday.

CIA intelligence on Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's whereabouts reportedly helped guide strikes in a US and Israeli attack that killed Iran's supreme leader. © Ahmad AL-RUBAYE / AFP

Khamenei was killed in the strikes on capital Tehran, Iranian state media confirmed Sunday, after the US and Israel vowed to seek regime change in the Islamic Republic.

The American intelligence agency had been tracking Khamenei for months, the Times reported, citing people familiar with the operation, and learned that a meeting of top Iranian officials was set for Saturday morning at a leadership compound in the heart of Tehran.

Washington and Tel Aviv originally planned to launch strikes on Iran at night, but officials adjusted the plan based on the CIA intelligence, according to the Times.

The US gave the information to Israel, which planned to carry out the attack on the Iranian leadership, the newspaper reported.

The operation began about 6:00 AM in Israel (11:00 PM ET), and long-range missiles struck the compound about 9:40 AM, the Times said.

Senior Iranian national security officials were in one building at the compound, and Khamenei was in a nearby building.