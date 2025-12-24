Timothée Chalamet's performance in Marty Supreme lauded by director Josh Safdie

Pulling out the stops in a high-octane promotional campaign, Timothée Chalamet has fully immersed himself in the role of Marty Supreme , a 1950s table tennis player consumed by grand ambitions, says director Josh Safdie.

Actor Timothee Chalamet (R) and director Josh Safdie (L) attend the premiere of Marty Supreme in Los Angeles, California, on December 8, 2025. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

The unlikely story of an American table tennis champion has become an end-of-year cinematic event in the US, where it's due to be released on Thursday, with Chalamet-headed publicity garnering fevered attention.

Safdie said the 29-year-old Franco-American actor was tailor-made for the title role and wholly committed to the project from the get-go.

From his first meeting with Chalamet, the filmmaker sensed what he described as "a different kind of energy."

"He couldn't stand still," Safdie recalled in an interview with the press in France earlier this month.

"He had a really intense energy. He had this idea of himself. He was Timmy Supreme," the director said, admiring the actor's absolute confidence in his own talent.

Ahead of the film's release, Chalamet has staged a series of press-grabbing stunts, appearing surrounded by an entourage sporting orange, ping-pong-ball-shaped heads and handing out jackets emblazoned with Marty Supreme that have become a coveted fashion statement.

"This is a movie about sacrifice and the pursuit of a dream," the actor said in an appearance on TV host Jimmy Fallon's show.

"We live in a bleak time, especially for young people, and the film is an attempt at an antidote to that and to continue to dream big."