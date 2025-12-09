Kylie Jenner twins with Timothée Chalamet at Marty Supreme premiere!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner twinned with Timothée Chalamet as the lovebirds made a rare joint appearance at Monday's Los Angeles premiere of Marty Supreme!

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet (l.) twinned in orange for Monday's premiere of Marty Supreme in Los Angeles. © Collage: Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Orange you glad to see them?



The 28-year-old reality star supported her boyfriend of two years at the latest premiere of his buzzy new movie, which is set to hit theaters on Christmas Day.

Kylie and the 29-year-old Oscar nominee both donned bright orange looks for the red carpet.

The beauty mogul flaunted her famous curves in a dramatic gown featuring cut-outs around her midriff.

Timothée, meanwhile, sported a matching orange suit that he accessorized with a paddle-shaped crossbody bag and orange, lace-up boots.

The outing formally dispelled any lingering speculation that the two may have secretly split up.

Kylie and Timothée were forced to go long-distance for a while as the Wonka actor filmed Dune: Part Three overseas, but insiders revealed that they were able to spend the recent Thanksgiving holiday together.

Fans can likely expect some more swoon-worthy moments for the pair as awards season kicks up, as Timothée is already garnering plenty of buzz for his performance in the sports flick.