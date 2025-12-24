University of Oklahoma instructor removed for giving a zero to Bible-thumping gender essay

Norman, Oklahoma - The University of Oklahoma recently removed a graduate teaching assistant after they gave a zero to a student for their Bible-based gender essay.

According to CNN, Samantha Fulnecky, a 20-year-old junior at the school, was recently given a project for a psychology class on lifespan development.

The assignment asked students to write a response to an academic study that examined whether conformity with gender norms was associated with popularity or bullying among middle school students.

While Fulnecky completed the assignment, teaching assistant Mel Curth gave her a zero.

In the notes, Curth argued the paper did "not answer the questions for the assignment," relied on "personal ideology" over evidence, and "is at times offensive."

Fulnecky filed an appeal of the grade, arguing she had been discriminated against for her religion, and in an X post on Monday, the University announced that they had ruled in her favor.

The university found that the assistant had been "arbitrary" in giving Fulnecky the grade.

"The University of Oklahoma believes strongly in both its faculty's rights to teach with academic freedom and integrity and its students' right to receive an education that is free from a lecturer's impermissible evaluative standards," the school said in its statement.

"We are committed to teaching students how to think, not what to think."