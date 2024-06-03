Family of Black airman shot by police demand "full justice" and call for charges

Washington DC - A lawyer and the family of a Black airman in the US Air Force who was shot dead last month by police in Florida called on Monday for the officer to face charges.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has represented the families of other African American victims of police violence, welcomed the termination of the deputy but said he should face "full justice."



"Full justice would be him being charged for the killing of senior airman Roger Fortson," Crump said at a press conference with Fortson's mother.

"That's what his mother wants. That's what his family wants. They want full justice. They don't want partial justice," Crump said. "Termination was the first step, but we continue our fervent call for... charges in this matter."

Deputy Eddie Duran was terminated by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office last week following an internal affairs investigation that determined his "use of deadly force was not objectively reasonable."

Duran had been dispatched to the apartment complex where Fortson lived on May 3 to respond to reports of an "in-progress physical disturbance," according to the sheriff's office.