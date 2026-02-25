NYC professor under fire after "blatantly racist" hot-mic comments are caught in school Zoom

New York, New York - A New York biology professor is at the center of a scandal after making "blatantly racist " remarks during a public online session, sparking widespread calls for her dismissal.

The professor didn't realize that her microphone was still switched on (stock image). © 123RF/petrovichvadim

Allyson Friedman was apparently caught red-handed at a digital meeting of the Community Education Council on February 10, the New York Post reports.

Her microphone was still on while a black eighth-grader spoke about the possible closure of her school.

"They're too dumb to know they're in a bad school," Friedman reportedly said during the livestream.

"If you train a black person well enough, they'll know to use the back. You don't have to tell them anymore."

The outrage was immediate: participants in the meeting reacted in shock, and clips of the incident soon spread rapidly on social media.

The professor later explained that she had not been reflecting her own attitude, but had rather been trying to explain systemic racism to her child, deliberately quoting an "obviously racist trope."

Her full statements were not heard in full.