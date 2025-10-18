Anti-Trump protestors flood the streets as "No Kings" rallies sweep the US

Washington DC - Huge crowds took to the streets Saturday in all 50 states to vent their anger over President Donald Trump 's hardline policies at sprawling "No Kings" protests.

Millions are expected to hit the streets as part of the "No Kings" rallies against the Trump administration. © Joseph Prezioso / AFP

From New York and Washington to smaller cities in Michigan and Trump's second home in Florida, demonstrations in the eastern half of the US revved up ahead of similar events due out west.

More than 2,700 protests are planned coast to coast, and organizers say they are expecting millions to attend.

"This is what democracy looks like!" chanted thousands at a protest in Washington near the National Mall, home to the city's iconic landmarks.

"Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go!" said protesters, many of them carrying American flags.

Demonstrators are up in arms over the authoritarian tactics employed by the Republican billionaire since he returned to the White House in January, including attacks on the media, the prosecution of political opponents, and an aggressive immigration crackdown.

A government shutdown is now in its third week, with the Trump administration firing thousands of federal workers and lawmakers showing little sign they are ready to break the impasse.

Thousands flooded New York's Times Square, Boston Common, and Chicago's Grant Park.